‘Sword Art Online’ Welcomes Summer With Sexy-Sweet Asuna Artwork

Japanese fans once voted Asuna of Sword Art Online as anime’s ideal wife, so the wait to see more of her in the third season later this year has been tough for those who want to catch up with the fan-favorite.

It’s definitely going to be a harder wait now that Asuna is in latest issue of Dengeki G’s Comics Magazine with a saucy and alluring summer promo image.

For fans that want to get closer to this “ideal wife,” a new VR app will allow fans to have special moments with Asuna. Sword Art Online VR: Lovely Honey Days is an app for iOS and Android that lets players “enjoy a sweet life” with Asuna which includes dates, chats, and especially close moments.

But for those just waiting for the next season, the third season of Sword Art Online is scheduled to begin in October. It’s set to adapt the Alicization arc, which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series. In 2026, Kirito is offered a job with Rath. He’s asked to work for the firm in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath had no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new military AI.

Bringing Kirito in to act as a human influence on AI, he finds that Rath had already trapped a child’s soul in the machinery. When Kirito was brought out of the machine, Rath blocked his memories of his time in Underworld, but Kirito learns there are many who want him to keep quiet about his time with the AI, a child named Alice.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.