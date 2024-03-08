Tarako, One of Anime's Legendary Voice Actors, Dead at 63

Legendary voice actor, Tarako, has passed at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy in the anime world thanks to the characters she helped to create in her long career. Born in Gunma, Japan, in 1960, Tarako has lent her talents to some of the biggest anime franchises. On her resume, she has had roles in the likes of Hunter x Hunter, Inuyasha, Trigun: Stampede, Urusei Yatsura, and many others as the anime world will mourn for the loss of this great talent.

Tarako's first-ever role was in Urusei Yatsura in 1981, the long-running franchise from the creator of Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and Ranma 1/2, Rumiko Takahashi. In a letter addressed to Fuji Television in Japan, Tarako's family released a report that the legendary voice actor had passed, with television official stating the following, "Tarako 's health has deteriorated since the beginning of this year. Until recently, she was participating in the dubbing. Anyway, it happened so suddenly, I don't know what happened." The cause of Tarako's passing has yet to be revealed, but last summer, the voice actor was a part of an interview where she discussed her death.

(Photo: Madhouse & Sunrise)

Here's what Tarako had to say in 2023 about her mortality, "I'm no longer afraid of death. When I go to heaven, I'll be able to see my parents, my dog, and my cat. I'll also meet my friends who have become angels." She also took the opportunity to talk to those who would attend her funeral in the future, "Don't wear mourning clothes. Just wear the clothes you would normally wear when meeting someone."

Tarako's name came from a nickname she received as a child, that related to how she spoke. The report also mentions that while Tarako was a big name in the voice acting field, she also participated in the theater field, creating a theater group known as "Waku Produce" while acting as a singer/songwriter.

Tarako's longest role has been Chibi Maruko-Chan, the long-running anime franchise that has taken many forms since the series first began as a manga in 1986. While coming to a close in 2022, the series has left a big impression on the anime field, with the voice actor supplying a major contribution to the franchise. Tarako will be missed by fans and creative minds in the anime industry alike.

Our thoughts are with Tarako's family during this difficult time.

Via Livedoor