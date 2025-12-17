The Apothecary Diaries Shares Surprise Video Ahead of Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is still a few months away, as fans wait to find out what’s next in store for Maomao and Jinshi. Based on Natsu Hyuga’s beloved historical light novel, the anime adaptation concluded its second season in July this year. Right after the season finale, the series confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser without sharing a release window or any other details. However, in October 2025, the anime commemorated its second anniversary, where it revealed that the third season will be released in two cours, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, most likely in the first or second week of October.

Additionally, the second cour will be released in Spring 2027, after a brief break in the winter of the same year. Not only that, but the series also confirmed its first feature film with an original story by the author. As anticipation around the series grows higher, the official YouTube channel of TOHO shared an English version of the second season’s first opening theme by Lilas. Known as Hyakka Ryoran in Japanese, the English version is titled In Bloom, released on YouTube as a collaborative video.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Will Take a Major Step in Maomao and Jinshi’s Relationship

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Since the first two seasons adapt four volumes of the light novel, Season 3 will begin with Volume 5, where Jinshi and Maomao will travel together to investigate mysterious occurrences. Season 2 features a huge step forward in the blossoming romance between Maomao and Jinshi amid the challenges. After the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed thanks to Loulan’s efforts, Maomao returned to the Verdigris House, where she is now working as an apothecary after replacing her father.

On the other hand, Jinshi finally took on his duties as a member of the royal family. Since one of the biggest clans in the kingdom has fallen, Jinshi has his hands full dealing with the aftermath of the incident. Loulan disappears for good and escapes to a faraway place to start a new life, while everyone believes she was shot dead by Basen. Throughout the entire Season 2, the two have been slowly getting closer, and Jinshi slowly breaks out of his shell. The upcoming Season 3 will take the duo to the northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing.

As always, Jinshi once again seeks Maomao’s help to investigate the reason behind the strange incidents. Meanwhile, there is no information regarding the plot of the upcoming film since it’s going to be a completely original story. The release window of the film is set for December 2026, although it’s only for Japanese theaters. The international release dates haven’t been announced yet, but we will most likely get an update in the second half of 2026. While you wait for the upcoming sequel, you can catch up with the first two anime seasons on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

