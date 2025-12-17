10 Years Later, Beloved Shojo Anime Confirms Highly Anticipated Sequel

One of the most beloved historical fantasy series, Yona of the Dawn by Kusanagi Mizuho, began serialization in Hana to Yume magazine in 2009, winning readers’ hearts with its unique premise and gorgeous art. The series rose to popularity in 2014 when Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation. While the series only released one season, which ended in 2015, it helped build a major global fanbase. Fans have been awaiting a sequel for over a decade, even after the manga entered its final phase. With no news from the studio in over a decade, the anime’s future looked bleak for years. However, according to the latest update by the manga magazine, the anime will return with a sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although details about the sequel are unknown, the news is already causing a lot of excitement among fans who are ready to bid farewell to the manga series, which will release its final chapter on December 19th, 2025. The information comes from @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable source of information on anime and manga series. Other famous accounts, such as @hty_manga on X, also verified the news. The manga entered its final arc last year and confirmed its conclusion in October this year. While the ending leaves fans with a bittersweet emotion after following Yona’s journey for years, the anime sequel gives them something new to look forward to.

Yona of the Dawn’s Anime Sequel Will Continue The Journey

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The first season ended in a crucial phase, right before commencing Yona’s journey to make the Kouka Kingdom a better place. After being chased out of Hiryuu Castle with Hak, Yona was barely able to pull herself back up again. She knew being weak would only cause her more misery, which is why she swore to become stronger, even to the point of picking up weapons while knowing it would have disappointed her father.

Yona and Hak embarked on a journey to gather the four Dragon Warriors from an ancient legend. As the first season reached its conclusion, the Dragon Warriors named Kija, Shin-ah, Jee-ha, and Zeno, joined them on their journey along with Yoon, a genius boy who once lived with the Oracle. Yona is still unable to decide what she must do going forth, but knowing that so many believe in her and want to follow her gives her all the courage she needs to make the right call.

The path ahead of the group is going to be more brutal than ever, but they are ready for any challenge that might come their way. We will follow their journey as they travel all across the Kouka Kingdom and even beyond, learning about the world and the brutal circumstances faced by civilians. The first season of the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!