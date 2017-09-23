The ‘Boruto’ Movie Originally Gave Naruto’s Son A Very Different Punishment

As the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series keeps closer and closer to the time-frame the Boruto movie was set, we are getting more information about the movie remake. Now by remake I just mean that the movie will be reanimated into the series, however; it will have slight differences, which is similar to what Dragon Ball Super did with their movies.

With that said, one of the key differences fans can expect to see is Boruto’s punishment when Naruto discovered that his son was cheating in the Chunin exams. In a recent interview with the director of the Boruto film, Hiroyuki Yamashita said that there were several things that he wanted to add to the film but couldn’t because of time restrictions.

However, there are no time restrictions now and Yamashita can this time make those differences, as he wishes. According to Yamashita, there will more serious consequences to Boruto using the Scientific Ninja Tool, than what the movie showed. Although, at this time we still don’t know exactly what the punishment will be, just that Naruto will be a lot more brutal than what he was in the film.

You can check out the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

“The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed …

The leader of the village is, the seventh Hokage. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, to become a ninja must enroll in the school “ninja academy”. But the students in the surroundings see Boruto with prejudiced eyes for the thing of being “the son of the seventh Hokage”. However Boruto has unprecedented capabilities.

Boruto will meet new friends, and there will be an incident mystery how he will face this challenge, inside the heart of the whole team, now the story of “Boruto Uzumaki,” begins.”