The God of High School Stuns Fans with Newest Episode
The God of High School has been one of the hottest anime of the Summer 2020 anime season, but the newest episode of the series definitely took things up a notch with one stunning display of fights and feels. As the preliminaries for The God of High School tournament took place, we learned more about our central trio of heroes. Their friendship seemed to be torn apart deliberately by Han Daewi in the previous release, so fans were definitely looking forward to seeing how Jin Mori and Daewi would settle things in the finals.
What fans did not expect to see was an absolute showcase in what The God of High School is here to offer. With the slickest fight in the series to date (that even takes on a surprising ink art style during the middle of it), boosted by the emotions of Han Daewi's motivations for getting into the tournament in the first place, the series really topped itself with Episode 5.
Fans were absolutely stunned by how much actually happened, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about The God of High School's latest below. How did you feel seeing more of Daewi's back story with his ill friend? What did you think of he and Jin's fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
10/10
prevnext
Holy crap BRO!!!! That GOH episode was MAAAADDDD!!!! 10/10 #TheGodofhighschool pic.twitter.com/qWmd3dQ4dQ— ♣️KAIBA-ABD♣️ #BlackLivesMatter #BC136 (@ItsKaibaYall) August 3, 2020
This One Had it All!
prevnext
Really enjoyed the 5th ep of #TheGodofHighSchool. It's very sad what happens to Han's friend. Their backstory moved me. I'm glad that the awesome fight ended with a happy end. It'll be exciting to see how strong the new opponents really are. #anime pic.twitter.com/0AWUdyuOnB— AnimeTechWorld (@AnimeTechWorld) August 3, 2020
Feels and Fighting!
prevnext
"Fight for your own sake."
This show. Is incredible. Or rather, this episode.— mark🍵 | @FGO SummerFes3🏝 (@Umumperor) August 3, 2020
So much feels in an episode filled with fighting.
The VFX! Animation style!
THE BGM too!!!😭
THE MUSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICC{)RPQFAI(OJEWKFDS#TheGodOfHighschool pic.twitter.com/VrTM82kvup
Why You Do This
prevnext
god of highschool ... why are u doing this to me ... pic.twitter.com/tGbiamk4Po— fizzy ✨ | 🃏 god of highschool 🃏 (@citruspromenade) August 3, 2020
"Turning This Into Something Special"
prevnext
They sure are turning this into something special #goh_anime #GodofHighSchool #TheGodofhighschool pic.twitter.com/oLT8HqVNt7— RubenGallar 🐢 (@RubenGallar) August 3, 2020
E P I C
prevnext
this type of artstyle in god of highschool was e p i c pic.twitter.com/SBv8bRtdBT— Aro 幸福 (@Arozoku) August 3, 2020
Every Still is Great!
prevnext
My 4 favorites screenshots that I took during this episode of The God Of Highschool pic.twitter.com/bml1KxcFvg— Ry (@RyzerrCSGO) August 3, 2020
The Best So Far?
prevnext
Episode 5 was the best episode so far.#goh_anime #GodofHighSchool pic.twitter.com/TzY6JyKech— Yaiba♣️🍀🌊 (@YaibaBlade) August 3, 2020
Just What Could Be Coming Next?
prev
If y'all think this SZN of God of Highschool fights were great bruh just wait till we get Sage Realm in SZN 2 pic.twitter.com/8gdl8BJhGJ— 👑King Meech👑 (@ItsYaBoiMeech) August 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.