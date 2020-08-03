The God of High School Stuns Fans with Newest Episode

The God of High School has been one of the hottest anime of the Summer 2020 anime season, but the newest episode of the series definitely took things up a notch with one stunning display of fights and feels. As the preliminaries for The God of High School tournament took place, we learned more about our central trio of heroes. Their friendship seemed to be torn apart deliberately by Han Daewi in the previous release, so fans were definitely looking forward to seeing how Jin Mori and Daewi would settle things in the finals.

What fans did not expect to see was an absolute showcase in what The God of High School is here to offer. With the slickest fight in the series to date (that even takes on a surprising ink art style during the middle of it), boosted by the emotions of Han Daewi's motivations for getting into the tournament in the first place, the series really topped itself with Episode 5.

Fans were absolutely stunned by how much actually happened, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about The God of High School's latest below. How did you feel seeing more of Daewi's back story with his ill friend? What did you think of he and Jin's fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!