The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 Debuts First Trailer, Poster

Six years after the end of the original anime series, The Irregular at Magic High School will be one of the many huge anime making a big comeback in the 2020s. Although there was a feature film released after that first season, there’s nothing that hits the spot better than getting a full new batch of episodes that fans have been wanting for sometime. Confirmed to be in the works next year for a scheduled release this July in Japan, the second season will be returning to adapt the Visitor arc of Tsutomu Sato’s original light novel series.

Covering volumes 9-11 of that series, The Irregular at Magic High School debuted its first promotional trailer and poster teasing much of what’s to come with the new season. As the cast and staff behind the first season have all been confirmed to make their return with the new season, all that’s left is to see who are behind all of the new faces seen in the poster especially. Check them out below as seen through the series’ official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you excited to see that The Irregular at Magic High School is finally getting a second season? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Curious to see what happens during the Visitor arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to catch up with the series before its second season, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The Irregular at Magic High School is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user’s Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual.”