The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer Released

The Lord of the Rings is revered for a reason. Created by J.R.R. Tolkien decades ago, The Lord of the Rings remains a pillar of all things fantasy. We have seen the franchise swell beyond the pages as Hollywood has adapted Tolkien’s work with a slew of live-action movies. Now, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is on the horizon, and we have been given a first trailer for the movie.

As you can see below, the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is nothing short of epic. The movie, which is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, brings the world crafted by Tolkien to anime. From fantastical beasts to sprawling dungeons, we can see this new movie has it all. So if you are ready to check out The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, it will be here before long.

On December 13, fans will be able to check out The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in theaters. The movie is being helmed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and yes – it does tie in with the franchise’s live-action films. The anime acts as a prequel of sorts since it is set 180+ years before The Lord of the Rings, and it tells the story of Rohan’s legendary king, Helm Hammerhand.

Want to know more about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim? No sweat. To start, you can check out Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy over on Max and Hulu. And as for this prequel, you can read its official synopsis below for more details:

“Set 183 years before the events of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan, and his family as they defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings. Helm goes on to be the namesake for the stronghold Helm’s Deep.”

