The Prince of Tennis: Best Games Anime Special Reveals New Posters

The Prince of Tennis will soon have its major anime comeback with a brand new feature film coming next Spring that will fill in the gaps between the original series and sequel, but before that debut fans in Japan have been able to enjoy a slick trip down memory lane. The series has been releasing a cool new collection of OVA specials re-imagining some of the biggest matches of the original series, and the final one in this collection is set to debut this Fall.

The third OVA for The Prince of Tennis: BEST GAMES!! collection will be focusing on Shusuke Fuji and Akaya Kirihara’s match from the Kanto Tournament. To celebrate its upcoming limited release, the official Twitter account for the franchise showed off three slick new posters featuring Fuji, Kirihara, and best boy Ryoma Echizen.

Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi for M.S.C., The Prince of Tennis BEST GAMES!! is a short special project that recaps many of the series’ best matches. This third installment will have a limited run in Japanese theaters beginning on November 15th before being officially released on home video in January.

This will mark the end of a project that also included a special episode featuring the match between Seishun Academy’s Kunimitsu Tezuka and Hyoutei Academy’s Keigo Atobe, and another episode highlighting the doubles matches between Shuichiro Oishi and Eiji Kikumaru against Hiroshi Yagyu and Masaharu Nio, and Ryo Shishido and Chotaro Otori against Sahadaru Inui and Kaoru Kaido.

Mitsutaka Hirota returns to the series to handle series composition and scripts, Akiharu Ishii is designing the characters, Cher Watanabe is composing the music, and the ending theme of the new special is the first ending song the anime series had, “You got game?” sung by Ryoma Echizen voice actress Junko Minagawa.

The Prince of Tennis was originally created by Takeshi Konom for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999. The series follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy attending a private school famous for its strong tennis players. After making his way onto the school’s team by defeating a number of strong upperclassmen, his team decides to enter the National Middle School Tennis Championship as Ryoma slowly learns his own unique style of tennis and really cements what the sport means to him.

The Prince of Tennis will also be returning for a brand new feature film outing titled Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis. The new film will feature an original story that takes place in three-month span between The Prince of Tennis and its sequel, The New Prince of Tennis.