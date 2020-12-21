The Prince of Tennis Debuts First Trailer, Poster for New CG Movie

The Prince of Tennis has debuted the first trailer and poster for its new 3DCG movie! Originally announced for a release in Spring 2020 before being delayed to a release in 2021, a special presentation for Takeshi Konomi's The Prince of Tennis franchise during Jump Festa 2021 Online revealed that the new film is currently scheduled for a release in Fall 2021. We also got our first real look at the new movie, and big surprise, it's actually going to be the first 3DCG outing for the franchise that will bring Ryoma Echizen into a new dimension.

Titled Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis, this new film will be releasing in Japan on September 3, 2021. Series creator Takeshi Konomi will be supervising the film as it fills in the gap between the events of The Prince of Tennis and its follow up, The New Prince of Tennis. You can check out the debut trailer in the video above, and first poster for the new CG movie below from the franchise's official Twitter account:

Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis will feature a completely original story filling in the three month time period in between The Prince of Tennis and its sequel, and will be directed by Hiroshi Koujina for The Monk Studios and Keica with help from Studio KAI. Takehiko Hata is writing the scripts for the film, Patricia Hishikawa will serve as CG supervisor, Kei Yoshimizu will be the animation director, Momoko Yamada is serving as the CG director, Takeshi Takadera will serve as sound director, and Kei Tsuda will be the composer.

Unfortunately, there is no word of a release outside of Japan as of this writing but ComicBook.com will keep you up to date if there are any confirmations or announcements.