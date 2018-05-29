‘The Promised Neverland’ Creator Breaks Silence On Anime Order

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland made a ton of fans happy recently when it confirmed that a new anime project was in the works for a release early next year.

Hype has been through the roof for the series ever since it dropped its first teaser, and now the original creator and illustrator have shared how they feel about the series getting an anime adaptation.

Series creator Kaiu Shirai is very excited about the anime stating, “A TV anime adaptation! Thank you! I read the script up to the 3rd episode, and while it’s the same as the manga it is based on, it shows it differently. With the original work and the anime, you get twice the enjoyment.”

What is Shirai most excited about the upcoming series for him personally, “there is one scene in the second episode that I’m really looking forward to. I hope we can enjoy this together!” Illustrator for the manga Posuka Demizu is excited for the series as well stating, “I’ve stepped into an awesome world! Thanks for your support!”

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritized The Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

The original manga series is going strong as the editor for the series recently revealed that The Promised Neverland has reached a major shift, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”