‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Reveals New Visual

The Promised Neverland is one of the most anticipated releases of the Winter 2019 anime season among fans, and each new look at the series only further amps up the hype.

The series recently dropped a new visual for the adaptation, and things don’t look good for this school of peculiar children.

The Promised Neverland Anime New Key Visual pic.twitter.com/T02Q6ujEMF — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 29, 2018

It’s hard not to see why fans are so invested in the adaptation with such a strong visual (as spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter). Though fans may want to avoid spoilers as the joy in the series is the early on reveal of the twist premise, there is a major hint at the true core of the series in the giant fork and knife the main trio Emma, Norman, and Ray are standing on. One of the major draws is the series’ main mystery, and fans will be glued to their seats until it’s all over.

Launching in January 2019 for Amazon Prime Video in Japan, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. You can check out its first bit of anime footage here.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”