The Promised Neverland Wraps Work on First Live-Action Film

The Promised Neverland is looking to have a big year in 2020, with Emma, Norma, and Ray rounding the corner toward the finale of the manga, entering the second season in the anime, and being introduced to live action with an upcoming feature length film in 2020. Releasing later this year, the latter movie has apparently finished filming, giving us a brand new way to experience the psychological film that places an orphanage full of children into dangers way as they make their way through a world ruled by monsters.

The plot of the movie is still unknown as we wait to hear any new information drop with regards to the live action adaptation, though we would imagine it will follow the first arc of the storyline somewhat to the letter in order to introduce a brand new audience to the world of this psychological thriller. With the children realizing that their world is ruled by monsters and that they themselves are being raised in order to feed the higher ups in the world, it’s a race against time as the trio of children attempt to not only discover escape for themselves but for their dozens of “brothers and sisters” at the orphanage.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared a translated update that The Promised Neverland’s first feature length live action adaptation has completed filming, also nothing that there are around 400 computer generated cuts, most likely in order to bring the terrifying monsters of this world to life:

It would seem the first part of The Promised Neverland’s Live-Action has been completed, and it has had a good reception by the staff. More than 400 CGI cuts have been added. https://t.co/VDqLekEqNR — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) February 5, 2020

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”