The Promised Neverland Season 2 Confirms Fall 2020 Release with New Visual

The Promised Neverland wrapped up its first season earlier this year, introducing us one of the most terrifying anime worlds that audiences have ever encountered. Following the trio of young orphans in Emma, Norman, and Ray, the series dives into the children attempting to escape from a world that is all but impossible to avoid, with monsters lurking around every corner. Now, as part of the Jump Festa event, The Promised Neverland has revealed a new visual that hints at the second season of the anime dropping in the fall of next year, 2020. With a new live action adaptation in the works, it’s a good time to visit this terrifying franchise.

Twitter User AIR_News01 shared the first visual from the second season of The Promised Neverland’s second season, debuting in October of next year, 2020, that will continue following the story of these hopeless orphans training to escape one of the most terrifying situations ever conceived:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new illustration based on the final scene of the first season has also been released pic.twitter.com/xxI3ZcyS7U — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) December 20, 2019

The Promised Neverland is definitely not your typical anime, vying far more into the horror territory than the action side of things, with our protagonists in a scenario that is way over their heads. As the situation begins to unravel, Emma and her friends are in a seemingly never ending game of cat and mouse, attempting to dodge not only monsters, but their own “mother”, the overseer of the orphanage who happens to work for the terrifying demons that are waiting to make the children their dinner.

With the manga story nearing its conclusion, we’re sure to hear more about this horror series as it continues in print, animation, and live action!

What did you think of the first season of The Promised Neverland? What are you hoping to see in the second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and The Promised Neverland!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”