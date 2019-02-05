Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Naofumi’s New Party Addition

The last episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero saw Naofumi and Raphtalia trying to decompress after the launch of the first wave, and things didn’t go exactly as smoothly as they hoped as the Spear Hero Motoyasu challenged him to a duel.

After somehow making it out of that situation, even when there was a conspiracy saying he lost the duel, Naofumi and Raphtalia are moving on and rebuilding from the ground up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this exclusive clip from the next episode of the series, fans can see a brand new addition to Naofumi’s party. And like Naofumi, this new addition does not take kindly to Motoyasu either as it kicks him away with zero mercy. It’s a just desserts kind of moment that’s all to few for Naofumi these days.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, February 6 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 5 is titled “Filo” and is described as such, “After Aultcray reluctantly offers Naofumi a paltry reward, he heads to the slave merchant to redo the slave crest as per Raphtalia’s wishes. He also buys a monster egg there, which hatches a few days later and gives him a new party member. Meanwhile, Myne shows up in Lute Village, where they’re staying.”

As an extra bit of goodness from Kadokawa, The Rising of the Shield Hero producer Junichiro Tamura will also be holding a special AMA Q&A session on Reddit this Saturday, February 9 from 7-9PM PST.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”