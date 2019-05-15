The Rising of the Shield Hero Reveals New English Dub Release Schedule

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been one of the most popular anime releases of both the Winter and Spring seasons, and a large part of its accessibility comes in the fact that Crunchyroll has been able to keep up a steady simuldub release alongside each Japanese language originals. It was a strong streak as the English dub held that schedule until far into the double digits, but it’s going to slow down just a bit.

Crunchyroll announced that The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s English dub has been hit with a delay due to unforeseen circumstances and now will be releasing new dubbed episodes on a two-week delay from their original release. Beginning with Episode 19 (which was originally scheduled to release this week) to the end of the series’ 25 episode order, the new English dub release schedule is as such:

Episode 19 – May 29th

Episode 20 – June 5th

Episode 21 – June 12th

Episode 22 – June 19th

Episode 23 – June 26th

Episode 24 – July 3rd

Episode 25 – July 10th

While this may come as a blow to fans, the English subtitled release will still go on as schedule if you want to get your Shield Hero fix as soon as possible. Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

