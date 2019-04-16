Exclusive ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Clip Teases Raphtalia’s Past

The Rising of the Shield Hero has kicked off a new arc as Naofumi and his party were attempting to head to a city of demi-humans in order to help Raphtalia and Filo rank up. Things were sidelined due to an unfortunate attempt on Princess Melty’s life by her sister Myne, and the last episode of the series lead them to a place that really struck a chord with Raphtalia. It seems that flashback will be explained in due time.

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 15 is titled “Raphtalia” and this exclusive clip from the episode teases more of an exploration into Raphtalia’s past as we get a glimpse of her life before she became a slave.

Fans have seen glimpses of Raphtalia’s life before her capture in the past, but now the series will be exploring her further. Not only that, this clip teases that we’ll see more of her life just before the wave that killed her parents arrive. But fans have been wondering about Raphtalia’s past, especially since the new opening for the series teases the appearance of an important part of it. Good thing it looks like some of those mysteries will be solved soon.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

