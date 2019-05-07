Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases Huge Naofumi Conspiracy

The Rising of the Shield Hero kicked off Naofumi’s adventures in this new world on a huge lie. Naofumi’s essentially been involved in one huge conspiracy after one another, and now things have gotten even more intense ever since he took Princess Melty into his party. But now there seems to be yet another huge target put on Naofumi’s back just as he’s been tasked by the Filolial Queen to work together with the three other heroes.

In this exclusive clip of the next episode of the series, fans can see Naofumi trying to reach out to the other heroes but he’s once again confronted by Motoyasu the Spear Hero. And yet again, Motoyasu has some kind of beef. Check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 18 is titled “A Conspiracy Linked” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Naofumi decides to go straight up to the checkpost in order to talk it out with the other heroes. But there, he finds the one guy least likely to listen to him, Motoyasu, who attacks Naofumi without bothering to listen to what he has to say. Why could Motoyasu be so intent on killing Naofumi, more than ever before?”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

