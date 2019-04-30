The Rising of the Shield Hero Shares Adorable Filo, Melty Poster

The Rising of the Shield Hero is currently in the midst of its second cour of episodes, and the series has been a pretty popular point of conversation ever since it made its debut during the Winter 2019 anime series. Part of the popularity for the series comes from Naofumi’s adorable party members, who often make up for the more prickly nature of its main character. This is especially true of Naofumi’s later additions, Filo and Princess Melty.

Fans got a new look at the adorable duo with a playful new poster for the series shared in the latest issue of Megami Magazine in Japan, which often comes with plenty of adorable visuals for a wide variety of anime series. You can check out the new poster below.

Filo and Melty were introduced to Naofumi’s party after Raphtalia. Filo ended up being an animal companion that debuted a human girl form after she evolved, but Melty is the more complicated addition to the party. She’s currently joined with Naofumi and the others because her sister actually plotted to assassinate her and blame Naofumi for the death. But after Naofumi and the others managed to get away, they are now guarding Melty until the conspiracies come to an end.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

