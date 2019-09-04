Win Studio Ghibli Fest Tickets to See The Secret World of Arrietty in Theaters

Studio Ghibli has lots of films within its catalog, and anime fans aren’t afraid to re-watch their favorite movies again and again. Thanks to GKIDS Films, a slew of these films have come to theaters for the Ghibli Fest 2019, and ComicBook.com has your way into a screening of The Secret World of Arrietty for free.

Starting September 29, The Secret World of Arrietty will hit theaters. The first date will show the dubbed version before the subbed version goes live on September 30.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are wanting to check out the movie in theaters, you can find participating theaters and local screenings here. You can enter our free giveaway through the embed below or at the following link. For those unfamiliar with this Studio Ghibli classic, you can also check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“From the creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi, comes a gorgeous and adventure-filled adaptation of The Borrowers, one of the most beloved children’s books of all time.

In a secret world hidden beneath the floorboards, little people called Borrowers live out of sight of humans. But when brave and tiny Arrietty is out gathering supplies, she is discovered by Shawn, a human boy, and they begin to form a friendship that blossoms into an extraordinary adventure. This sumptuously animated and heartwarming story features the voices of Bridgit Mendler, David Henrie, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Moises Arias and Carol Burnett.”

Arrietty 2019 – Comicbook.com