The Seven Deadly Sins Mauled Season Three’s Biggest Fight and Fans are Livid

The Seven Deadly Sins has become a cautionary tale to many by now. After a stellar debut years ago, the anime found its popularity waning rather quickly. Madhouse did the best it could with Meliodas and the gang, but its latest season was given to Studio Deen. And if you thought the fandom was fed up with the anime’s shoddy quality, brace yourself. You must not have heard about the show’s latest episode and the nuclear reaction is prompted from netizens.

For those who do not know, The Seven Deadly Sins toed into one of its most-anticipated fights to date. Escanor and Meliodas were set to square up with one another for an all-out battle. In the manga, the series made the fight epic and took its scale above any seen to date. Some have even suggested the battle is the best in The Seven Deadly Sins to date, but you would not know it looking at this new episode.

While the release only covers half of the fight, Studio Deen’s take on the feud left everyone stunned. The utterly static frames and distorted artwork had many fans rubbing their eyes to ensure what they were seeing was correct. The Seven Deadly Sins turned one of the series’ best fights overall into a middling disaster, and fans are rightly peeved over the slight.

As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to air their grievances about the episode. Many were scared Studio Deen would flub the episode given the anime’s past animation fails. Still, many had hoped Meliodas vs Escanor would be treated better, and they have little hope the remainder of season three will be treated any differently.

What do you make of this most recent controversy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.

They fucked this first part of the fight up @NagSenpai pic.twitter.com/Rfn7hHi3Ku — Blaze (@BlazeHood3) December 25, 2019

This fight DESERVED SO MUCH BETTER pic.twitter.com/otXjZYARPq — Victor @ Home (@Killafoe1) December 25, 2019

I wonder if the anime industry has a problem with overproduction hmm https://t.co/UMo4FdecGG — Geth (@PurpleGeth) December 25, 2019

This is worse than early Dragon Ball Super ever was. Holy hell. I love the manga and this fight so this is a massive disappointment — Brandon A-Claus-ta 🎄🎅🎄 (@KinglyRed) December 26, 2019

