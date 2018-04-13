‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reveals When Its First Film’s Trailer Will Drop

Are you ready for more info about The Seven Deadly Sins and its movie debut? This year, the heralded shonen title is slated to release its first film, and fans will get to take a peek at it soon enough. After all, the folks behind the anime announced the movie’s first trailer will be dropping really soon.

Like, in a handful-of-hours soon. You may want to set an alarm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the official page for The Seven Deadly Sins confirmed its first movie would release its debut trailer today.

“Today! Friday, April 13 at 18:00. The Seven Deadly Sins will announce new information about Prisoners of the Sky,” the account shared. The post went on to tell fans a new key visual for the movie will go live alongside its first trailer. Casting and a full character list is also expected to be released as well.

If you do the math, then the trailer premiere is just a few hours away. Right now, it is about 1:30 p.m. JST on April 13 in Tokyo. The first-look is said to drop at 6:00 p.m. JST, so fans will be in for a treat in a couple of hours.

Want to learn more about the upcoming feature? The website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky also released its official synopsis. The translated summary can be found below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.”

Are you ready for The Seven Deadly Sins to hit the big screen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!