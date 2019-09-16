Adorable Elizabeth Cosplay Honors The Seven Deadly Sins’ Best Girl

When it comes to cosplay, the anime fandom just does it best. The hobby has been a community focus for years now, and cosplaying comes in all shapes within the anime fandom. From casual looks to full-on productions, fans can do what suits them best, and netizens are raving over one such fan’s work with The Seven Deadly Sins.

After all, Elizabeth Liones can be a difficult cosplay to pull off, but Didi Cosplay managed to do the heroine justice with its simplicity.

Taking to Reddit, fans started buzzing when they got an up-close look at the cosplay. Elizabeth is brought to life with her usual pink-and-blue outfit, and Didi Cosplay did not skimp on the skin. The outfit looks as revealing as it does in the show, but its spot-on tailoring makes the outfit surprisingly wearable.

With a white-grey wig on, Didi Cosplay completes the look with accessories like dangle earrings and a silver buckle belt. Her pink crop top has a dark tie like in the anime, and a pair of matching thigh-high stocks tie in the color.

Of course, a quality cosplay like this would gain the attention of fans, and Didi Cosplay is not amateur. The fan is well-known online for their various looks, and this Elizabeth project could not come at a better time. In a matter of weeks, The Seven Deadly Sins will return to TV with its third season. October 9th marks the premiere date of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, and it will welcome back Elizabeth along with all of the show’s other sinful stars.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.