‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Movie Reveals New Key Visual

The Seven Deadly Sins is getting ready to launch its first movie, Prisoners of the Sky, later this Summer in Japan, so the teases for the film are starting to get much stronger as the Summer approaches.

Along with previously revealing a full trailer for the upcoming film, Prisoners of the Sky has also released a new key visual as well as detailing some of its new characters and voice cast.

The film has also announced a few new characters and their voice cast for the upcoming film as well. The new additions include Tsubasa Yonaga as Sorada, “a “heavenly winged person” from Sky Palace searching for a legendary hero who will protect the Sky Palace from the Demon Clan, Haruka Tomatsu as Elatte, Sorada’s friend who believes in him (the two really resemble Elizabeth and Meliodas).

The final new addition is the villain, Bellion, who is voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa and is the leader of the Six Knights of Black of the Demon Clan with strength rivaling the Ten Commandments the Sins are currently facing in the second season.

The website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky also released its official synopsis. The translated summary can be found below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.”

The newest season of the series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The series also features the ending theme, “Beautiful” by Anly and will run for 24 episodes. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.