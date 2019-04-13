‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods’ Anime Confirms New Studio

The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be coming out with a brand new project as a new iteration of the series will be bringing the story closer to its big climax. Fans of the anime series have been following along through the first two seasons, OVA special episodes, and even a movie produced through former studio A-1 Pictures, but it seems this next project will be taken over by another studio.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will be handled by Studio DEEN and a new staff at the helm, rather than A-1 Pictures and the staff who handled the previous iterations of the series.

Anime shifting to a new studio does not exactly spell doom and gloom for the coming project, but it usually raises eyebrows as the increase of production of anime projects in recent years have seen some series vary wildly in quality as they shift over to brand new teams not quite experienced with the project before hand. There are other factors in the mix such as time management and budget, but there often is a notable change.

Though fans are hoping the new series still manages to capture the spirit of the previous two series, and there’s a good chance as the main voice cast will be returning for the new project. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is currently slated for a release later this Fall, and directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix. Fans agree the series upped its game with Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, as it deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

