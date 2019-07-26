The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods Debuts First Trailer

2019 has been a stacked anime year full of the returns of many key franchises, and one of the ones surprisingly entering the fray is The Seven Deadly Sins. After two successful seasons and even a feature film, the third iteration of the franchise has been confirmed for a release in Japan this Fall. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods is not only notable as a third iteration, but it will be bringing the anime closer to its “climax.”

To better prepare fans for its eventual release, The Seven Deadly Sins has both released a cool new poster (which you can find here) and the first teaser trailer for the series teasing many of the returning faces fans will get reacquainted with on its return. Check it out in the video above!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The third iteration of the series may be making its debut in Japan later this year, but fans outside of Japan will have to wait a bit longer to see its debut with Netflix. The series will be getting a new studio overlooking the third iteration as Studio Deen will be producing rather than A-1 Pictures, which oversaw the first two seasons and movie.

But fans worried about that shift should feel at ease given the returning staff, and the confirmed returning voice cast which includes Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.