The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Releases New Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the many highly anticipated anime returns coming back during the Fall season, but fans had been worrying a bit about how it was shaping up. This third iteration, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, had early reports about a troubled production, and the worry only got worse as fans saw very little of the upcoming new season. But the series seems to be holding up quite well with the release of a new trailer highlighting the fights to come.

Wrath of the Gods will be bringing the anime series closer to its climax, and is gearing up for its big premiere on October 9th in Japan. It’s going to be a while before fans outside of the Japan get to see the new season on Netflix, but at least they get a tease of the new opening theme, “ROB THE FRONTIER” as performed by UVERworld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new season will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments) for Studio DEEN. Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

This new trailer teases the return of the surviving Commandments from the second season, and a whole new angelic type of foe for Melodias and the Sins to combat against. The confirmed returning voice cast includes the likes of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.