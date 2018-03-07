‘The Shape of Water’ Gets Anime Makeover

Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water made major waves at the 90th Academy Awards when it won the Oscars for Best Production Design, Best Original Musical Score, Best Director, and Best Picture and this has been great news for anime fans especially.

Del Toro’s been an open fan of anime, tokusatsu, and monster films throughout his career, so its only fitting that one fan paid tribute to his latest successful release by giving it the cutest anime spin ever.

Twitter user @na1ta shared the above piece of fan art depicting The Shape of Water‘s main characters Elisa Esposito and the Amphibian Man sharing a mutual love of cats in a Studio Ghibli-reminiscent art style that would be absolutely welcomed in a full anime adaptation of the film.

The Shape of Water, much to the delight of fans, rode the wave of critical buzz to win Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards, besting the likes of other nominees Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, Get Out, Call Me by Your Name, and Lady Bird. The most excited for the film’s victories is, of course, the director Guillermo Del Toro.

When he won the Academy Award for Best Director, Del Toro took the time to thank his cast and crew as well as focus on the importance of telling the stories of under-represented individuals and said some inspirational words for any minority or young movie fan to follow their dreams and create the kind of art they want to see in the world.

Guillermo Del Toro has had a splendid career where he produces and directs films he wants to make, and it’s nice to see all of his efforts finally rewarded. If you have yet to see the Academy Award winning The Shape of Water, the film is now playing in select theater. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret — a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.”

