The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Hypes Death Note Crossover in New Stills

The Simpsons is a staple during the spooky season, and we have the show's classic Treehouse of Horror series to thank. Over the year, the animated comedy has parodied countless Halloween tropes and horror cliches in these specials. This year, The Simpsons promises to act the same but with an ambitious twist. After all, Treehouse of Horror will parody Death Note shortly, and we have been given official stills of the crossover.

As you can see below, a set of stills were released by Disney ahead of the next Treehouse of Horror special. It is almost hard to recognize the images as they look nothing like the comedy we've come to love. After all, one of the original studios behind Death Note handled the animation for this bit, and it is safe to say fans are obsessed.

Ya tenemos las primeras imágenes del especial de LOS SIMPSONS dentro del universo de DEATH NOTE para el capítulo especial anual de Halloween. pic.twitter.com/laul26oPlM — ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) October 26, 2022

What Can We Expect?

In this year's special, The Simpsons will slip into an alternate world where the Death Note – or rather, Death Tome – is real. In one shot, fans can see Lisa as she stumbles upon the book outside, and she goes on to read the tome in the street. Of course, things escalate when Lisa is visited by the Shinigami attached to her Death Tome, and they happen to share Bart's features. And while Maggie is not seen in these images, we do see Marge and Homer in their new anime designs.

As you can guess, Lisa is about to discover just how intoxicating the power of a Death Tome can be. Light fell for the same thing years ago when he discovered Ryuk and the Death Note. The intelligent high-schooler went on to become a despotic murderer with a god complex. And now, it seems Lisa is destined o follow those steps unless she is stopped.

Of course, the question remains who will act as Lisa's own L. Light was tracked down by a clever detective, and fans of The Simpsons know Chief Wiggum isn't going to cut it here. But if someone like Milhouse were to give the case a crack, things might work out in the end... but probably not.

What do you think about this first look at Treehouse of Horror this year? Do we need more anime crossovers in The Simpsons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.