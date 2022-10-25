The Simpsons Shares First Look at Treehouse of Horror's Death Note Episode: Watch

The Simpsons is gearing up for their annual Treehouse of Horror special for Season 34 of the series, and with it has debuted the first look at the episode's full anime makeover for its Death Note parody, "Death Tome." The Simpsons' 34th season already surprised fans with a full episode dedicated to a parody of Stephen King's IT titled "Not It," but that was far from the only Halloween celebration that we will get to see from the series this year. There's still a proper Treehouse of Horror special on the way with three segments of its own, and one is a full on anime.

The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror XXXIII will not only feature segments dedicated to taking on The Babadook and Westworld, but there's going to be a full on Death Note parody titled "Death Tome." With a clip debuted from a FOX station in Latin America (according to reports), we finally get to see the full extent of the kind of production we'll get. Gone is the traditional look for the series and now it's replaced with a full on makeover from the same studio that helped with the original Death Note anime, DR Movie. Check it out below as spotted by @somoskudasai on Twitter:

FOX reveló un vistazo al segmento basado en "Death Note" de "The Simpsons", que será emitido el próximo 30 de octubre como parte del episodio especial "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII". La producción corre a cargo del estudio DR Movie, que participó también en el anime original. pic.twitter.com/BZR5SflAXd — Kudasai (@somoskudasai) October 25, 2022

How to Watch The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

The Simpsons' next Treehouse of Horror special will be airing on FOX stations Sunday, October 30th at 8PM EST, but will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after. The "Death Tome" segment in particular is teased to be the second of the package overall following a Babadook parody featuring Marge titled "The Pookadook" and will be followed by a third segment focused on Homer in Westworld titled "Simpsonsworld." But it's clear that this second segment will be very different from the others.

Teasing a world in which Lisa is getting tired of all the pollution and damage to the Earth, it seems like she'll be taking a "Death Tome" into her hands in order to fix the issue. But if it's anything like Death Note's anime, it might not go exactly as she has planned! What are you hoping to see from The Simpsons' take on Death Note? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!