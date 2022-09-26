The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Shares Release Window

The Way of the Househusband has been quiet for the last year or so, but it won't be long before Tatsu makes his way back to the screen. After all, the yakuza-turned-husband has been working hard behind the scenes on his next anime outing. And according to Netflix, the series will launch its new season just after the new year.

The update came courtesy of Netflix Japan recently as fans were informed of its slate of anime offerings. It turns out The Way of the Househusband season two has been in the works for some time. In fact, the show is expected to make a comeback in January 2023, and it will do so under J.C. Staff.

Of course, fans have not been given any updates on what The Way of the Househusband will cover in season two. In fact, the question remained for some time whether J.C. Staff would pursue more episodes. This conversation came after season one earned mixed reviews upon its release. As it turned out, The Way of the Househusband made few fans with its static animation, and some netizens went so far as to call the anime a slideshow at points. So clearly, the reception was rough.

However, Tatsu is not the kind of guy to shy away from the spotlight. The thug will return to the small screen shortly, and he'll be tasked with making life easier for his adoring wife Miku. And if fans are lucky, well – season two might make some upgrades where its animation is concerned. You can catch up on season one of The Way of the Househusband on Netflix, and for those needing more details on the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"He was the fiercest member of the yakuza, a man who left countless underworld legends in his wake. They called him "the Immortal Dragon." But one day he walked away from it all to travel another path-the path of the househusband! The curtain rises on this cozy yakuza comedy!"

Will you be tuning into this new season when it drops? Or did The Way of the Househusband leave a bad taste in your mouth? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.