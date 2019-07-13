This My Hero Academia Cosplay Perfectly Sets Up Season 4

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is inching ever closer to fans of the students of UA Academy and the world they call their own. While new challenges will be introduced for the heroes we’ve come to know and love, none may be as dangerous as the villain called Overhaul. Without giving away too many spoilers, Overhaul’s quirk is one of the most dangerous we’ve seen so far and his plot at taking over the city may be just as deadly. Two fans decided to get ready for the upcoming season by creating perfect cosplay for Overhaul and Eri.

Reddit User Smartt88 showed off the cosplay duo that perfectly bring to life the Eri and her foster father whose relationship is a little less than ideal:

Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul, is the foster father of Eri, with the young girl playing an essential role in his plan to stop heroes from getting in his way in terms of running his crime empire unhindered. Overhaul is one of the leaders of the Yakuza organization in My Hero Academia’s universe and leaves a serious mark on both the heroes and the League of Villains in his early appearance. Expect to see a BIG moment from Overhaul in the premiere episode of season four.

Overhaul’s personality and appearance makes him one of the most distinct and terrifying villains that have yet to appear in My Hero Academia to this day, even managing to give All For One and Shigaraki a run for their money. The fourth season manages to present some of the most difficult challenges that the UA Academy has faced so far and there’s a reason why so many fans consider the “Overhaul” arc to be one of the best of the franchise. We can tell you that this arc presents some of the most hard hitting fights that we’ve not just seen in MHA, but in any anime/manga franchise we’ve seen.

What do you think of this cosplay that brings Overhaul and his adopted daughter, Eri, to life? How excited are you for the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.