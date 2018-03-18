New ‘Tiger & Bunny’ Anime Reveals Details, Title, and Poster

No, you weren’t imagining it. A couple months ago, news broke that Tiger & Bunny would be making its long-awaited comeback. The shonen franchise confirmed a new anime project was on the way in January, but little else was said about the title. That is, until now.

Thanks to Sunrise, fans have learned the new anime will be a series and act as “one part” of a bigger Tiger & Bunny project. The new title will be called Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, and it is slated to debut later this year. Right now, the project is being called a “buddy series” as it follows a two-man detective team. One of the cops is a vetted detective while the other is a rookie looking to make a name for himself. So, if that sounds familiar, then you paid attention to Tiger & Bunny when it debuted.

A visual for the anime was also revealed. As you can see below, the new characters do look pretty opposite of one another. The guy on the left is seen wearing a dark tailored suit with red accents. With a gun in his hand, the detective looks like he’s bee on the force for awhile now given his stern expression. So, as you might have guessed, this guy is Doug Billingam (via ANN).

Over on the right, a younger man can be seen rocking a very different aesthetic. The lilac-haired boy is shown saluting, and his slender figure is dressed in a black undershirt, purple vest, and white trousers. With a sash tied around his waist, this character looks a bit more relaxed than his suited-up partner, but his focused expression makes up for his relaxed attire. Kirill Vlueberry may be a rookie, but he isn’t going to let his partner show him up.

When it comes to casting, Satoshi Mikami will play Doug while Kohei Amasaki plays Kirill. Joji Furuta will direct the series while Ryo Ando oversees series production. Many staffers from Tiger & Bunny have signed on to create this new spin-off, but a few big names are missing. The original series’ director Keiichi Sato confirmed he was not working on this spin-off back in January, and the franchise’s film director Yoshitomo Yonetani did the same.

If you are not familiar with Tiger & Bunny, you should know the anime made its debut in 2011 under director Keiichi Satou. The series followed up with two films which finished their release in February 2014. The series became a big hit with shonen fans thanks to its superhero stylings and smooth 3D graphics.

