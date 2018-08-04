‘Tiger & Bunny’ Spin-off ‘Double Decker!’ Reveals New Key Visual

The Tiger & Bunny series is soon set to continue with a spin-off focusing on new characters with Double Decker! Doug & Kirill releasing sometime later this Fall. The official website for the series dropped a new key visual too.

The key visual on the website not only touts its big Fall 2018 premiere as well as showing off many of the series’ new characters and designs.

Double Decker! Doug & Kirill features a veteran and rookie detective duo with a dynamic mirroring Kotetsu and Barnaby’s friendly rivalry in the original series. Joji Furuta (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments) will direct the series for Sunrise, Ryo Ando will be producing the series, Tomohiro Suzuki (Tiger & Bunny) is returning to script the series, Masakazu Tetsura is returning to design the main characters, Yuki Hayashi will compose the music, and Norihiko Itagaki returns from the Tiger & Bunny films to handle the anime character designs.

The upcoming series stars Satoshi Mikami as Douglas “Doug” Bilingam, Kohei Amasaki as Kirill Vrubel, and they’re joined by the new characters and cast such as Saori Hayami as Dina del Rio, Chika Anzai as Katherine “K” Roshfall, Yo Taichi as Maxine “Max” Silverstone, Atsumi Tanezaki as Yuji Fujishiro. Though this series was initially billed as a spin-off of Tiger & Bunny, it’s being treated more as a completely original series which should satisfy those fans hoping for different types of stories in this same world.

Fans hoping to see Double Decker! Doug & Kirill soon will be glad to know that the series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for an English subtitled release, but the release date of the series is still unknown.

If you’re not familiar with the original series Tiger & Bunny, the series is a unique one which paved the way for titles like My Hero Academia. Tiger & Bunny takes place in a New York City-knockoff called Stern Bild City where heroes called NEXT exist. Each of the city’s top heroes work for sponsored companies and have their good deeds broadcast on live television. The heroes fight live to earn heroic points which can crown them as the King of Heroes, but things go awry when a NEXT called Lunatic appears and makes the world question what a true hero is.

The anime first made its debut in 2011 under director Keiichi Satou. The series followed up with two films which finished their release in February 2014. The series became a big hit with shonen fans thanks to its superhero stylings and smooth 3D graphics.