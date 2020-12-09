Tokyo Anime Awards to Honor Studio Ghibli, Dragon Ball Z, and Gundam

✖

When it comes to anime, there is plenty to celebrate this year despite the hardships which have hit the industry this year. As you might imagine, COVID-19 has preyed on the industry this year, but plenty of shows managed to stay on schedule with their debut. So while it may look different this year, the Tokyo Anime Award Festival is planned to take place shortly, and some major recipients will appear to accept lifetime achievement awards.

According to a new report, the Tokyo Anime Award Festival has locked down eight recipients for the big award. The ceremony will hand out its major Achievement Award which honors talents who have made significant contributions to the anime industry. You can find this year's recipients below to see who had earned the achievement:

Toshi Suzuki - Producer and co-founder of Studio Ghibli

Momoko Sakura - Creator fo Chibi Maruko-chan

Yoshiyuki Tomino - Director of Mobile Suit Gundam

Takao Koyama - Dragon Ball Z scriptwriter

Toshitsugu Saida - Gauche the Cellist animator

Takeshi Seyama - Akira film editor

Kayo Ishu - Singer

Michio Hazamaa - The Legend of the Galactic Heroes actor

As you can see, some major talent is being offered up this year. Suzuki is a major player in the anime universe given his tenure with Studio Ghibli. The artist has helped bring most of Hayao Miyazaki's films to life and helped oversee Isao Takahata. As for Tomino, the director helped birth Mobile Suit Gundam decades ago, and the series continues to thrive today. Clearly, these are all juggernauts in the industry, and fans agree each recipient is more than worthy of their incoming award.

