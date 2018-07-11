‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Confirms Controversial Season 2 Arcs

Tokyo Ghoul shuttered its new season a bit ago, but the franchise isn’t done. The manga may have wrapped for good, but Sui Ishida will see another season of Tokyo Ghoul go live. So, fans are curious what the new episodes will cover.

And, well — audiences are not liking what they are hearing.

Over on Twitter, fans were given an update on season two of Tokyo Ghoul:re. It was there audiences found out the next season will adapt the rest of Tokyo Ghoul.

“Finally, Tokyo Ghoul:re has ended! Ishida, good job,” the page shared as Ishida ended his acclaimed series’ final chapter not long ago.

“In the second half of the anime, which will adapt the final chapter, we will draw inspiration for our ending! The broadcast begins in October!”

With this in mind, fans can do the math to figure out everything Tokyo Ghoul has to cover next season. The latest season covered about six volumes worth of content… and that is only going to get worse next season. Tokyo Ghoul:re will cover no less than 120 chapters.

Now, here’s where the math comes in. We’ve got 120 chapters of content and 12-13 episodes to do so. Studio Pierrot is going to move at breakneck speed to get everything worked in, so it seems Tokyo Ghoul:re will be as rushed this fall as it was in season one.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Are you concerned about how this pacing is going to go? Do you wish Studio Pierrot would slow down? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!