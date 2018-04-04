‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Preview Teases Its First Bloodbath

The first episode of Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season, Tokyo Ghoul:re, premiered recently and fans have been raving for it. While there are some fans believing the series to be adapting the manga at a fast pace, others enjoy the brisk nature of its storytelling.

Especially when it means that a major bloodbath is about to happen. The preview for the second episode of the series definitely teases a capitalization on the final scene of the first episode, in which a fully powered Haise steps forth.

The first episode mainly was meant to set up the new character for the series, but toward the end of the episode the Quinque squad found themselves against a powerful masked Ghoul that not even they could take on with their implanted Ghoul abilities. As the episode came to an end, Haise stepped forward.

Conflicted by a mysterious presence within himself (though fans of the series will definitely recognize the dynamic), Haise stumbles for a bit before unleashing his very familiar looking Kagune and popping the bones in his fingers in an equally familiar fashion. But now with this preview, fans are going to be on the edge of their seats to see the fallout of this first battle.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.