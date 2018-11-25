‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Welcomes A Major Marriage

Tokyo Ghoul:re is quickly heading to its ending, and that means that events fans have wanted to see since the manga officially ended are finally making their anime debut.

After surprising fans with a sex scene in the latest episode, the series went the extra mile and provided a major, full-on wedding with series favorites Kaneki and Touka.

In the latest episode of the series, Kaneki and Touka reach a closeness that fans did not expect. After surprisingly debuting a sex scene in which the two copulated their relationship after such a long time, later in the episode it’s revealed that Touka is pregnant with Kaneki’s baby.

With a supposed due date in December (of which Touka was unaware whether or not she was actually going to keep the baby), Kaneki proposes to Touka. Asking her how Ghouls marry, it’s revealed that Ghouls make a mark on one another to show their relationship.

Biting one another as hard as they can (so as the mark doesn’t fade even when they die), the two confirm their wedding. Later on, the two have a much more lavish ceremony where both Kaneki and Touka wore high-caliber garments and fully celebrated their union.

This is a major step for the series as Kaneki and Touka’s relationship has played a major role throughout. The romance between the two is not only confirmed, but will continue at least until some major events happen later. Though it’s unclear how heavy those events will be, fans can agree that all this happiness is really just the calm before the storm.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.