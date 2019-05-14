You Can Grab Tokyo Ghoul Season One For Free Right Now

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul has come to an end in both manga and anime, so now there’s a complete experience for any fan who has yet to experience the series at all. While the anime adaptation of the series is marred by fans for its wild detours or surprising pacing in the latter half, many fans agree that the first season of the anime really is the best impression fans could get for the series as a whole. Luckily, now fans have a new way to watch.

If you act fact, you can currently find Tokyo Ghoul Season 1 for free on the United States PlayStation 4 store. You can claim the free promotional season by searching “Tokyo Ghoul” through your PS4 itself or the PlayStation Video app on Android. This promotion will only be going until May 28th, so act quickly!

The promotional Season 1 is the English dub release of the series, and catalogs the first 12 episodes of the anime series. Originally premiering back in 2014 in Japan, and 2017 in the United States, the first season sees Ken Kaneki’s slow transformation and assimilation into the strange world of ghouls.

This season was definitely better received by fans than the second season, which goes on into its own original story. But if that’s not a big deal breaker for you, then maybe you’ll want to explore the other season streaming on services like FunimationNOW and Hulu.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

