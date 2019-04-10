‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Reveals First Poster

Tokyo Ghoul has been quiet for the last few months, but the franchise has life to it yet. After the close of the series’ anime and manga, Ken Kaneki is about to head to the big screen, and fans got their first look at its sequel.

Over on Twitter, Moetron News posted the first key visual released for Tokyo Ghoul. The series’ live-action film is getting a sequel this summer, and its first poster looks good.

As you can see below, Ken is standing at the bottom right, and he is holding his iconic mask. The leather accessory looks menacing even when it isn’t being worn, but Ken is not the only one seen on this poster.

To the left, fans can see Touka stand with a white rabbit mask in hand. Then, the poster’s background Tsukiyama. The baddie looks plenty terrifying here, and fans are eager to see what arc this sequel will cover when it drops on July 19.

For those who did not see the first Tokyo Ghoul film, the live-action adaptation was received well by fans. Masataka Kubota was praised for his take on Kaneki, but things are switching up for Touka. Fumika Shimizu played the heroine in the first film but the role has since been given to Maika Yamamoto following the original actress’ sudden retirement.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

