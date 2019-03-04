‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Revisits Series With New Sketch

Tokyo Ghoul may have already come to an end, but fans are still seeing new bits of art from original creator Sui Ishida on Twitter. With as striking art as Ishida has, each new one has been a treat.

Ishida recently shared a new sketch of popular foe, turned fan-favorite Shu Tsukiyama in celebration of the character’s upcoming appearance in the second live-action movie. You can check it out below.

Ishida is just as excited for Tsukiyama’s live-action debut as fans are since the character was the one fans have been requesting to see make the jump since the first live-action film was announced. He’ll be portrayed by Shota Matsuda in the upcoming release, which is currently scheduled for a release on July 19 in Japan. The live-action sequel has yet to announce its official title, but distributor Shochiku have tentatively titled the sequel as Tokyo Ghoul 2

There will be old and new additions alike coming to the next live-action film with returning cast members including Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika. New to the cast for the sequel are Mai Kiryu as Kimi Nishino, Nana Mori as Yuriko Kosaka, and Maika Yamamoto as Touka Kirishima.

The first live-action film was pretty well received by fans and critics alike, so fingers crossed the next one does the same. Ishida’s excited for it. Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

