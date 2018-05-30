It Seems ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Finally Killed [SPOILER]

Tokyo Ghoul is no stranger to death. The series is a dark one filled with some unfortunate ends, but there are some characters fans are okay to see go. Villains are usually sent off with glee, but that doesn’t mean each of them are good riddances. It seems Tokyo Ghoul just had to remind fans of that the hard way.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers below for chapter 174 of Tokyo Ghoul:re.

If you are caught up with the latest Tokyo Ghoul chapter, then you may still be in shock; After all, it did end with a pretty big cliffhanger. Chapter 174 began with Ken Kaneki and Kichimura ‘Furuta’ Washuu fighting as they have been. After the One-Eyed King ran into Furuta, the pair began to battle as the fate of Tokyo rested on how the fight would turn out. With Kirishima occupied, it fell to Ken to fight, but Furuta did not go down easily.

But, yes — he did got down.

The final page of chapter 174 shows Furuta receiving a hit few characters could hope of living through. After leveling up his kagune once more, Furuta tells Ken he needs more sacrifice, but his manic actions spell out his grim fate. A simple slip in battle leaves Furuta open to an attack by Ken, and the strike cuts right through the villain.

Since the Tokyo Ghoul chapter doesn’t show a body, fans aren’t willing to call Furuta dead just yet; The sneaky villain may have more in store for Ken which fans don’t know about. However, it seems likely that the series’ main antagonist has finally bitten it. As rumors swirl about Tokyo Ghoul‘s impending end, the death of Furuta would help bring a major part of Ken’s ghoul life to a close, and fans admit they’ll be sad to see the character to go.

