‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Finally Reveals [SPOILER’S] Face

There are a lot of questions Tokyo Ghoul:re still has to answer for fans, but there is one less to address. With the manga in its final arc, the series’ latest chapter revealed the face of a fan-favorite character. And yes, the look is just as gruesome as you would expect.

So, spoilers below!

This week, Tokyo Ghoul:re saw its latest chapter go live. The update saw the CCG learn more about the mysterious virus turning ordinary humans into ghouls, but that was not all. After Furata gave a clean explanation of his plot, Ken Kaneki tapped into his powers in a bid to save his friends. It was after the boy reached a hospital that Ken discovered he was about to meet Hide.

Heading to the roof, Ken and Hide encounter each other for the first time in ages. While the latter has kept up with his friend’s doings, Ken was left in the dark about his friend after their previous meet-up. The last time the two had met, Ken lost control of his ghoulish urges and woke up with no memory of what he did to Hide save for the fact he had blood in his mouth.

Now, fans know just what Ken did to his best friend.

Hide, who is known for wearing a mask nowadays, took off the covering when Ken asked. As you can see above, the boy’s jaw was shredded alongside his lips and gums. Ken either ate or mutilated part of Hide’s face during their previous encounter, but the boy seemed to have come to terms with the injury. However, Ken seemed truly horrified by the damage he wreaked and said he wanted to make up for the strife he caused to both Hide and the entire city of Tokyo with his raging kagune.

