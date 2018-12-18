Viral Video Reveals What Happens When You Watch Too Much Anime

Anime has some of the wildest imagery in all media, and often fans wished that many of the medium’s quirks made their way into the real world somehow. But there can be a danger in watching way too much.

One fan uploaded a hilarious PSA about what happens when you’re a month or so “on anime” and it’s gone viral in a surprisingly quick time.

Lol figured I’d post this myself as well pic.twitter.com/Sq9DWZ6WRx — AlainaHatsune (@Alainaisonline) December 17, 2018

Twitter user AlainaHatsune uploaded a video to her TikTok account that revealed the effects several weeks of watching anime had on her and the results are spectacular as well as surprising. Watching the video, fans will note how her voice gets a little more high pitched with each passing week. This emulates how many non-anime fans view the dialogue in many anime series, but that’s not all.

The real hammer comes down when she gets to the final week and it’s revealed that watching so much anime actually transforms her into one of the many wild characters found in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Taking on an exaggerated pose that bends the body in a way that it really shouldn’t be bent in, AlianaHatsune goes full “bizarre” and delivers a supremely deep voice in complete Japanese. It’s complete with a full villainous cackle toward the end too, which basically serves as icing on the cake.

It’s a fun twist to an old joke, and it serves as both a warning and a good way to entice potential JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans that may be floating around out there. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The current iteration of the series began airing on October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.