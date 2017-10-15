Toonami Announces ‘Samurai Jack’ Marathon Plans

Samurai Jack fans are about to explode with excitement, as Toonami had announced that the series would be getting a marathon. This marathon will take place on the 28th October and will run from 11 pm to 4 am. Details about which episodes are yet to be announced, however, expect them to be some of most exciting the franchise has seen. In addition, Toonami hasn’t revealed whether or not the marathon will only showcase episodes from the latest season, or if there will be a variety of episodes from the older series included as well.

NEWS: There will be a #SamuraiJack marathon Saturday, October 28 from 11 PM – 4 AM pic.twitter.com/NHvPduxLuX — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) October 12, 2017

This year fans watched as Samurai Jack returned after 13 years, with the epic season 5 showing a much older Samurai Jack. Originally, fans watched the first four seasons on Cartoon Network from 2001-2004, however, seasons 5 can be found on Adult Swim. Samurai Jack has inspired a range of comics, as well as a number of video games, with fans more than just happy about the return of the series. Meanwhile, the success of season 5 has resulted in the franchise hitting the big screen as well.

Samurai Jack: The Premiere Movie has been remastered in high definition for the first time and screened in select movie theatres. The premiere event presented by Adult Swim will take place for one night only. With that night being Monday, October 16th at 7pm, which will include never-before-seen bonus material from the upcoming series box set.

That’s right, 2017 has been an incredible year for Samurai Jack fans so far, with the new season, the remastered movie with bonus new content and this upcoming marathon brought to you by Toonami. However, if you are still unfamiliar with the Samurai Jack franchise then you have plenty of time to catch up before the marathon, with 62 there being episodes for fans to enjoy, spread out over five seasons.