Toonami Announces New Schedule for January 2020

Toonami went through a series of massive changes over the last few weeks with its latest Total Immersion Event, and now the fan-favorite anime programming block is entering the new decade with a complete visual overhaul. With a new design for its host TOM (following the death of TOM 5.0), a new ship and visual motif, it seems the schedule will be changing as well as the block kicks off 2020 officially. While it’s currently taking a break for the holiday season with two back to back marathons, fans should get ready for the return of new episodes in January.

January 2020 will see the new episodes of the block returning to television, but it will also come with a few shake-ups to the schedule that some fans may or may not agree with. Toonami‘s new line-up kicks in on Saturday, January 4th. The full line-up is as follows was revealed on their official Facebook page and breaks down as such (in EST):

11:00 PM – My Hero Academia Season 4

11:30 PM – Dr. Stone

12:00 AM – One-Punch Man Season 2

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – The Promised Neverland

4:00 AM – Attack on Titan

The major shake-ups in the block include the shift of Dr. Stone and One-Punch Man as they now have switched slots, and Lupin the 3rd will be leaving the block in January and replaced by a second run of The Promised Neverland’s first season. The other series in the block will be maintaining their time slots, and fans are still divided over it.

Fans of series such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are upset that the series still has yet to come back to the block, and fans of series such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are upset that they air so late into the block. But Toonami itself has always been transparent in why certain series air when, and it includes these latest changes. Fact of the matter is that some series just aren’t as watched as others, and fans will continue to need to support their favorite anime regardless of when they air. But as we head into 2020, new series are on the horizon as well!