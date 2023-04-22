Transformers Producer Debunks New Movie Title Rumor

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting theaters this year, but it's not the only thing fans of the franchise have to look forward to. A new animated film is also coming next summer, and it's expected to act as an origin story for all Transformers. Previously, it was rumored that the animated Autobots film would be called Transformers: A New Generation, but producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently spoke with Collider and confirmed that will not be the title.

"That is not the title. We haven't firmly decided," di Bonaventura explained. "We are going to announce it shortly, I'm not allowed to divulge, but that's not the correct title." According to di Bonaventura, the film follows the backstory of Optimus Prime and Megatron on Cybertron and the falling out that led to the feud between the Autobots and Decepticons. Since they're going back in time, it makes sense that "A New Generation" wouldn't be the film's title. di Bonaventura told Collider that the movie won't be a coming-of-age story, but it does dive deep into the beloved characters and their past.

"We're hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there's a natural trilogy. I'm not always looking to do multiple movies, but there's a natural trilogy around their relationship. So, you're going to see Cybertron in a way you've never seen it, that no one's ever seen it before. Because we're doing an animation, we're allowed to really go all out. If you tried to make this live-action, it would probably be a billion-dollar movie or something," di Bonaventura explained.

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting theaters this summer, and the new film is set to be a live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite Transformers: Beast Wars series. The upcoming movie was directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) and the lineup of Transformers characters includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, Wheeljack, Scourge, and Nightbird. The movie is expected to follow the prequel timeline set up in Bumblebee and move to 1994 Brooklyn. Anthony Ramos (Hamilton) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) are leading the human cast of the film.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th.