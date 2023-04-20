New Animated Transformers Film Sets Up a Trilogy, Says Producer

It has been a hot minute since the world was dropped into the lap of the Autobots, but Transformers will roll out to greet fans before long. This year, theaters will bring the live-action franchise to life with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts before an animated feature follows in 2024. The upcoming flick promises to hone in on the Autobots' home world and their origin. And according to a new report, it seems the Transformers team is confident a film trilogy will spawn from the movie.

The update comes from Lorenzo di Bonaventure as the producer spoke with Collider recently. It was there the executive, who is working on the 2024 flick as well as Rise of the Beasts, said the crew has mapped out a loose trilogy.

"I would say this, we don't spend a lot of time thinking about two and three because it's always hard to do one well. But there is a natural trilogy coming out of this friendship where you can see the divisions and the possible attractions to each other, and why that should play out over three movies, is very natural," di Bonaventure shared.

"So we have a good sense in the broadest terms, but in the broadest terms, we know what the second movie would be about and the third movie would be about through the eyes of what this relationship's going through. So the exact plotting, we haven't worked on that, but how that relationship evolves, devolves, evolves, devolves, all that stuff, that's what's going to drive it if we get lucky, if the first one's a success."

As for what this Transformers flick will cover, the producer warns fans they are not in for a coming-of-age tale. Rather, this animated flick wants to show how the Autobots discovered their purpose before Megatron's rise and the fall of Cybertron.

"It's not a coming-of-age story. I don't think you'd believe that, in a way, but I would say they're young men who are finding their path. Like I said, it's more than a tease, that's what the story is, and that's the experience you're going to go through. And how they question society, just like all of us, too, could question our society. We're maybe not as strong as Megatron and Optimus, so maybe we wouldn't make the same choices, but I think it's really going to be an eye-opener for the fans. For the non-fans, you're going to get to meet the characters in their early formation," the producer shared.

Currently, Transformers: A New Generation is slated to debut next summer with director Josh Cooley at the helm. As its premiere nears, fans are hoping more details about its plot go live along with some footage. But until then, netizens can get their Transformers fix by seeing Rise of the Beasts in theaters this year.

