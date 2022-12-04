True Beauty Creator Announces Marriage

It looks like one of South Korea's beloved artists has tied the knot! Yaongyi, the creator of True Beauty, just announced they have married their partner. She revealed the good news on Instagram to fans and shared a slew of wedding photos to celebrate.

"I met someone with whom I want to spend the rest of my life, and we wound up lighting our wedding candles on a snowy white day. If you give us your blessings with a warm heart, we'll keep those blessings in our hearts and live happily together while making up for one another's shortcomings. Thank you," Yaongyi wrote.

The Truth Behind True Beauty

For those curious, Yaongyi, who was born as Kim Na Young, has married Jeon Seon Wook, a fellow Webtoon author. The writer is best known for penning My Life as a Loser as well as Free Draw. Of course, fans across the globe know of Yaongyi and their hit Webtoon True Beauty. The manhwa debuted in April 2018 under Naver, and it has been translated into dozens of languages since. Since its debut, True Beauty has racked up over 825 million views, and a live-action Korean drama inspired by the Webtoon was released in December 2020.

If you have not read True Beauty, you can check out the series on the official Webtoon app or even in print. So for those wanting to know more about the Webtoon, you can read its official synopsis here:

"Jugyeong Lim has been treated unfairly by her family and bullied by her enemies due to being perceived as ugly. She learns how to use makeup by binge-watching Youtube tutorials. As she slowly masters the art of makeovers, her dramatic transformation leads to her overwhelming popularity and fame.

Armed with her newfound beauty, Jugyeong is in a love triangle with two of the most handsome boys at school: Suho, the stoic mystery man who knows her secret and Seojun, the "bad boy." But will her elite status be short-lived? How long can she keep her true appearance a secret?"

