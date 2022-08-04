Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Highlights Summer's Newest Demon

Vermeil in Gold has been really carving out a path for itself this Summer, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting everyone's favorite new demon for the season! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and although it was initially stacked with sequels, there are just as many new adaptations and originals that have been quickly getting fans' attention. One of the major new adaptations has been for Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.

Vermeil in Gold has made a major stamp for itself outside of all the new offerings this season for its titular demon, and there are many questions as to where fans have been ranking it among all of their new favorites. While it's far from the most talked about series when stacked against many of the juggernaut franchises airing new episodes this Summer, it's certainly taken over thanks to how notable (yet simple) of a design its titular Vermeil has. Now artist @takomayuyi has brought this demon to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with the series as it airs new episodes this Summer, you can now find Vermeil in Gold streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. They describe the series as such, "Meet Alto, a hapless student at Royal Ortigia Magic Academy whose academic performance leaves much to be desired. Rather than take a more sensible approach to salvaging his grades in time for graduation, Alto decides to summon a bit of otherworldly assistance. Only after does he learn he's bound the legendary she-devil Vermeil into service as his familiar!

But while Vermeil is a powerful ally sure to turn his grades around, her magic can only be replenished with a kiss, and that makes everything go to hell with Alto's jealous childhood friend, Lilia. Looks like Alto just unleashed a whole new world of devilish mayhem in Vermeil in Gold: A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity!"

Where does Vermeil in Gold currently rank in your most watched new shows this Summer? How have you been liking the new series so far?